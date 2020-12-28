UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Warns Israel Against Crossing Red Line Amid Reports Of Sub Deployment To Persian Gulf

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Iran Warns Israel Against Crossing Red Line Amid Reports of Sub Deployment to Persian Gulf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry warned on Monday that Israel risked crossing a red line after media said that an Israeli submarine was sent to the Persian Gulf as a deterrent.

"Everybody knows what the Persian Gulf means to Iran, and what policy Iran pursues about its national interests and security," Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The spokesman added that Israel should be "aware of the risks of crossing Iran's red lines."

Israeli state media said last week that a Dolphin-class submarine had crossed the Suez Canal visibly above water in mid-December as an overt threat to Iran.

Iran has threatened Israel with revenge for what it sees as an Israeli operation to assassinate a leading nuclear scientist. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was shot at with a satellite-controlled machine gun near Tehran in November.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Water Nuclear Threatened Suez Tehran November Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

3 seconds ago

Spanish Health Minister Says COVID-19 Pandemic in ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2.3 million olive plants to be cultivated dur ..

3 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad extends ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh University to grant admissions in Bachelors ..

6 minutes ago

Romanian President to Visit Moldova on Tuesday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.