Iran Warns Israel Of 'dangerous Consequences' Of Lebanon Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Iran's foreign ministry warned Israel on Monday of "dangerous consequences" following deadly strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon.

Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani called the Israeli strikes "insane", and warned of "the dangerous consequences of the Zionists' new adventure".

Israel on Monday launched a wave of air strikes targeting Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, killing at least 182 people including children, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The attacks mark the largest escalation of violence between Hezbollah and Israel since the war in the Gaza Strip erupted on October 7.

Kanani said Israel's "crimes" in Palestinian territories and their "expansion to Lebanon are a clear example of a serious threat to regional and international peace".

He strongly criticised US support for Israel called upon the United Nations Security Council "to take immediate action to stop these crimes".

