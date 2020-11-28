UrduPoint.com
Iran Warns Israel, US Against 'Adventuristic' Steps After Murder Of Scientist -Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Iran has warned the United States and Israel against "adventuristic" steps and stressed that Tehran has a right to protect its interests, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote in a letter to the UN secretary-general and Security Council after the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist.

"Warning against any adventuristic measures by the United States and Israel against my country, particularly during the remaining period of the current administration of the United States in office, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its rights to take all necessary measures to defend its people and secure its interests," Ravanchi said in the letter on late Friday.

The Iranian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the head of its research and innovation center, nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, had been killed.

In a Twitter post, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist, and called on the international community to condemn the act, which he called one of "state terror."

