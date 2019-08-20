TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Tehran advises Pyongyang not to trust the United States and plans the visit of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Pyongyang, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday during a meeting with the North Korean parliamentary delegation.

"The US has proved to be an unreliable party for dialogue, both in the exit from the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as Iran nuclear deal] and in the negotiations with North Korea," Araqchi said, as quoted by the ministry.

The main instrument of the United States against independent countries, like Iran and North Korea, is economic sanctions, the deputy minister noted, adding that the restrictions were unable to somehow break the determination of the two states.

Araqchi also announced Tehran's readiness to develop political ties between the two countries, and also noted Iran's willingness to prepare Zarif's visit to Pyongyang.