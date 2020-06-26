Iran Warns of 'Consequences' if UN Security Council Extends Arms Embargo - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said extending the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic will have consequences on international law and the work within the UN Security Council.

"Definitely, there could be consequences for international law, there may be consequences for the future work within the Security Council," Ravanchi said on Thursday. "The United States should bear in mind the fact that there will be consequences in terms of how the other members of the UN Security Council will react to their decision."

On Wednesday, the United States proposed extending the UN Security Council resolution that imposes an arms embargo on Iran and is set to expire on October 18. Russia and China - permanent members of the UN Security Council - indicated their opposition to any attempt to extend the arms embargo.

The proposed US draft resolution, according to Ravanchi, violates resolution 2231 that endorses the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and provides for a removal of sanctions imposed on Iran.

"[The US draft] by definition is in contravention of resolution 2231. As such, it must be rejected," Ravanchi said. "It would be a devastating mistake for the Security Council to violate its own resolution."

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. JCPOA stipulates that Iran scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

In 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and implementing wide-ranging sanctions against Iran.