Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Joining US Coalition in Persian Gulf

Israel's possible joining the US-led coalition to patrol the Persian Gulf constitutes a direct threat to Iran, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Israel's possible joining the US-led coalition to patrol the Persian Gulf constitutes a direct threat to Iran, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

"The possible presence of the regime that occupied Jerusalem in the military coalition in the Persian Gulf is an open threat to Iran's national security," Mousavi wrote on the ministry's Telegram channel.

He noted that Iran had a sovereign right to counter threats as part of its national defense policy.

Last Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf would be the key cause of regional tensions.

Since May 5, Washington has been building up its military presence in the Persian Gulf, alongside Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as part of an informal axis against Iran.