UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Warns Of Disastrous Consequences Of Israel Joining US Coalition In Persian Gulf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 04:53 PM

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Joining US Coalition in Persian Gulf

Israel's possible joining the US-led coalition to patrol the Persian Gulf constitutes a direct threat to Iran, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Israel's possible joining the US-led coalition to patrol the Persian Gulf constitutes a direct threat to Iran, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

"The possible presence of the regime that occupied Jerusalem in the military coalition in the Persian Gulf is an open threat to Iran's national security," Mousavi wrote on the ministry's Telegram channel.

He noted that Iran had a sovereign right to counter threats as part of its national defense policy.

Last Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf would be the key cause of regional tensions.

Since May 5, Washington has been building up its military presence in the Persian Gulf, alongside Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as part of an informal axis against Iran.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Washington Jerusalem Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates May Sunday

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

1 minute ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

2 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

40 minutes ago

LG minister inaugurates cleanliness drive- Mera Kh ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Il-69 Aircraft Equipped With 2 PD-35 Turbofans May ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.