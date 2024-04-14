Iran Warns Of 'stronger Response' If Israel Retaliates To Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Sunday against any "reckless" Israeli retaliation to Tehran's unprecedented missile and drone attack, as world leaders urged restraint.
Tehran had repeatedly warned to retaliate against Israel for a deadly April 1 air strike on Iran's consulate building in Damascus, and Washington had warned in recent days that a response was imminent.
The response came late Saturday when Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel, injuring 12 people, the Israeli army said.
But almost all of the drones and missiles were intercepted before they reached Israel, with help from the United States, Jordan and other allies.
Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that 99 percent of the launches had been intercepted, declaring that "the Iranian attack was foiled".
