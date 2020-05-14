UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Warns Of Virus Cluster Spread, Says 71 More Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:52 PM

Iran warns of virus cluster spread, says 71 more dead

Iran warned of a possible coronavirus cluster hitting another province on Thursday as it announced 71 new deaths and more than 1,800 infections nationwide

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Iran warned of a possible coronavirus cluster hitting another province on Thursday as it announced 71 new deaths and more than 1,800 infections nationwide.

"We are in situation similar to previous days (in most provinces) save for Khuzestan, which is still in a critical condition, and it seems that North Khorasan may be critical as well," said health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

"If this trend continues, North Khorasan will require more serious measures, too," he added in televised remarks.

North Khorasan province lies in northeastern Iran on the border with Turkmenistan. Khuzestan province in the southwest borders Iraq.

The ministry had on Monday signalled a setback in its efforts to contain the virus in Khuzestan where authorities shut state bodies, banks and non-essential businesses again in around a third of its counties.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Turkmenistan May Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia, Venezuela Preparing Video Conference of In ..

3 minutes ago

European Lawmakers Call for Sanctions Against Hung ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory admin slaps Rs 2.9 mln ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Calls on China to Stop Attempts to Steal CO ..

3 minutes ago

Landslide kills three women in Tehsil Mamoond

7 minutes ago

India destines to lose war in Kashmir: AJK Preside ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.