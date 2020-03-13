UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Warns Trump Over 'dangerous Actions' After Iraq Strikes

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:46 PM

Iran warns Trump over 'dangerous actions' after Iraq strikes

Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump against taking "dangerous actions" after American forces launched air strikes that they said targeted a pro-Iranian armed group in neighbouring Iraq

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump against taking "dangerous actions" after American forces launched air strikes that they said targeted a pro-Iranian armed group in neighbouring Iraq.

"The United States cannot blame others... for the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq and the nation's reaction to the assassination and killing of Iraqi commanders and fighters," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"Instead of dangerous actions and baseless accusations, Mr Trump should reconsider the presence and behaviour of his troops in the area," he added.

The statement was issued hours after the Pentagon said the US had launched strikes against the Kataeb Hezbollah armed faction.

The United States said the strikes targeted five weapons facilities across Iraq.

It said they were carried out in response to the killing on Wednesday of two Americans and a Briton in a rocket attack on Taji air base.

Wednesday's attack was the 22nd on US installations in Iraq, including the American embassy, since late October.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, Washington has blamed what it says are Iran-backed factions from the Hashed al-Shaabi network, a state-sponsored umbrella group that includes Kataeb Hezbollah, for recent similar violence.

Iran has always denied it backs Iraqi militias.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Washington Pentagon Iraq Trump United States October From

Recent Stories

Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Halts Flights to S ..

4 minutes ago

Jeweler deprived of Cash, gold ornaments in Sargod ..

4 minutes ago

Federal plans to launch online job portal for yout ..

5 minutes ago

Sudan economy in crisis almost year after Bashir o ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Isa bin Rashid Al-Khalifa, icon of Bahrain ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Continues Downward Path, Palladium Recovers A ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.