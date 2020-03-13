Iran warns Trump over 'dangerous actions' after Iraq strikes

Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump against taking "dangerous actions" after American forces launched air strikes on neighbouring Iraq

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump against taking "dangerous actions" after American forces launched air strikes on neighbouring Iraq.

"Instead of dangerous actions and baseless accusations, Mr Trump should reconsider the presence and behaviour of his troops in the area," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement, hours after the US strikes.