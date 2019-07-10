Iran warns UK of repercussions over tanker seizures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday the U.K. will face "repercussions" for seizing an Iranian oil tanker in the Gibraltar last week.

"I warn Britain that you are the initiator of insecurity in seas and you will later understand its repercussions," Rouhani said in statements cited by local media.

The British government said the oil tanker was believed to be carrying two million barrels of crude oil to Syria, in breach of EU sanctions against the Bashar al-Assad regime.

"The enemy is looking for creating insecurity in the region so it violated Iran's airspace and of course, faced a firm response. And on the other hand, they seized Iranian oil tanker by a proxy which was a very wrong action," Rouhani said. "British forces seized this vessel unjustly in the Gibraltar," he said.