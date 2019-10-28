Iran Warns US May Try to Reorganize Remaining Terrorists After Killing IS Leader Baghdadi

Iran believes that after killing Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the United States may try reorganize the remaining terrorists for sabotage operations in the Middle East, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday

"We do not believe that after the death of Baghdadi, terrorism and IS will cease to exist, as this ideology is still alive.

Perhaps, the United States will re-organize the remaining [militants], who will be engaged in sabotage operations in the region," Mousavi told the IRIB broadcaster.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance during the course of the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry said that it had possessed no reliable data regarding the US operation and had reasons to question its credibility.