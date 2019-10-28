UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Warns US May Try To Reorganize Remaining Terrorists After Killing IS Leader Baghdadi

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

Iran Warns US May Try to Reorganize Remaining Terrorists After Killing IS Leader Baghdadi

Iran believes that after killing Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the United States may try reorganize the remaining terrorists for sabotage operations in the Middle East, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Iran believes that after killing Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the United States may try reorganize the remaining terrorists for sabotage operations in the middle East, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday.

"We do not believe that after the death of Baghdadi, terrorism and IS will cease to exist, as this ideology is still alive.

Perhaps, the United States will re-organize the remaining [militants], who will be engaged in sabotage operations in the region," Mousavi told the IRIB broadcaster.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance during the course of the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry said that it had possessed no reliable data regarding the US operation and had reasons to question its credibility.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Russia Turkey Iraq Trump Idlib United States Middle East Turkish Lira May Sunday

Recent Stories

Huawei Ships 200 Million Smartphone Units for 2019 ..

34 seconds ago

'Traders cooperation must for economic stability' ..

44 seconds ago

Punjab govt files appeal against acquittal of accu ..

13 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) set up ..

47 seconds ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns Maryam Nawaz bail ..

48 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Says US Withdrawal From O ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.