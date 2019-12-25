UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Warplane Crashes Near Dormant Volcano: State Media

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:51 PM

Iran warplane crashes near dormant volcano: state media

An Iranian military fighter jet crashed on Wednesday near a dormant volcano in the northwest of the country and its pilot was missing, official media reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :An Iranian military fighter jet crashed on Wednesday near a dormant volcano in the northwest of the country and its pilot was missing, official media reported.

State news agency IRNA said the jet went down at 9:00 am (0530 GMT) near Mount Sabalan, in the Lesser Caucasus range, and was a MiG-29 on a test flight after being overhauled.

Amateur video footage published on the social media accounts of various media outlets in Iran appeared to show smoke rising above snow-capped peaks.

Fars news agency said the plane had been found but there was no trace of its pilot and that he could have ejected from the aircraft.

A search and rescue operation was underway for the pilot, who the army identified as Colonel Mohammadreza Rahmani, one of its most experienced fliers.

"Following the crash of a military plane in Ardabil (province), helicopter and rescue groups have been sent to the region," Iran's Red Crescent said in a statement on its website.

The official website of the army said search and rescue efforts had been hampered by bad weather, with snow making areas impassable.

Iran's third highest peak, Mount Sabalan, features a crater that turns into a lake at certain times of the year.

Related Topics

Weather Army Snow Iran Social Media Ardabil Media From

Recent Stories

Fake abduction call, father arrested in Faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

Jam Kamal greets Christen community on Christmas

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters celebrates Quaid's day ..

4 minutes ago

Parveen Shakir to be remembered on Dec 26

4 minutes ago

53 arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Sports events organized on Quaid-e-Azam Day

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.