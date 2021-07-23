Iran Water Shortage Protests Injure 4 Policemen in Lorestan Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Four policemen were wounded in protests that erupted overnight over a water crisis in the city of Aligudarz in the southwestern Iranian province of Lorestan, Iran's Fars News Agency reported on Friday.

The policemen were injured in shotgun fire from whom the news outlet called "counterrevolutionary factions and saboteurs." Their health is assessed as not critical.

In the early hours of Friday, people took to the streets of Aligudarz to protest shortages of drinking water amid drought. According to various media reports, people committed arson and disorder in public spaces. Some people engaged in skirmishes which left a 20-year-old man dead and seven more people injured.

This summer, southwestern Iran faced an acute water crisis due to the worst drought in the past 50 years.