Iran Waves SIPRI Report on Military Expenditures at US, Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The fresh report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on world military expenditures has demonstrated that it is not Iran to be blamed for advancing arms race in the middle East, Iranian envoy to United Nations said.

"@SIPRIorg report, 2019 world military expenditure, is quite revealing: US top spender with $732 billion, 3.4% of its GDP. Saudi Arabia is 5th with $61.9 billion, 8% of its GDP. Iran is 18th with $12.6 billion, 2.3% of its GDP. So, who is advancing arms race in our region?" Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Twitter late on Monday.

In a report published on Monday, SIPRI said the total global military expenditure rose to $1,917 billion in 2019, which is a 3.6 percent increase year-on-year and the largest annual growth in spending since 2010.

According to the report, five largest spenders in 2019, which accounted for 62 percent of expenditure, were the United States, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia, in descending order.

Military spending by the United States grew by 5.3 percent to a total of $732 billion in 2019 and accounted for 38 percent of global military spending. SIPRI Senior Researcher Pieter D. Wezeman said it was due to "a perceived return to competition between the great powers."

For the first time ever, the top five included two Asian countries, with China's military expenditure up 5.1 percent year-on-year to a total of $261 billion in 2019, and India's up by 6.8 percent to $71.1 billion.

Russia's military spending increased by 4.5 percent since 2018, totaling $65.1 billion in 2019, while Saudi Arabia's decreased by 16 percent to a total of $61.9 billion.

According to SIPRI, data from previous global economic downturns suggests that the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to disrupt future military spending.