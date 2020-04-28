UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Waves SIPRI Report On Military Expenditures At US, Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:16 PM

Iran Waves SIPRI Report on Military Expenditures at US, Saudi Arabia

The fresh report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on world military expenditures has demonstrated that it is not Iran to be blamed for advancing arms race in the Middle East, Iranian envoy to United Nations said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The fresh report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on world military expenditures has demonstrated that it is not Iran to be blamed for advancing arms race in the middle East, Iranian envoy to United Nations said.

"@SIPRIorg report, 2019 world military expenditure, is quite revealing: US top spender with $732 billion, 3.4% of its GDP. Saudi Arabia is 5th with $61.9 billion, 8% of its GDP. Iran is 18th with $12.6 billion, 2.3% of its GDP. So, who is advancing arms race in our region?" Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Twitter late on Monday.

In a report published on Monday, SIPRI said the total global military expenditure rose to $1,917 billion in 2019, which is a 3.6 percent increase year-on-year and the largest annual growth in spending since 2010.

According to the report, five largest spenders in 2019, which accounted for 62 percent of expenditure, were the United States, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia, in descending order.

Military spending by the United States grew by 5.3 percent to a total of $732 billion in 2019 and accounted for 38 percent of global military spending. SIPRI Senior Researcher Pieter D. Wezeman said it was due to "a perceived return to competition between the great powers."

For the first time ever, the top five included two Asian countries, with China's military expenditure up 5.1 percent year-on-year to a total of $261 billion in 2019, and India's up by 6.8 percent to $71.1 billion.

Russia's military spending increased by 4.5 percent since 2018, totaling $65.1 billion in 2019, while Saudi Arabia's decreased by 16 percent to a total of $61.9 billion.

According to SIPRI, data from previous global economic downturns suggests that the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to disrupt future military spending.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Iran Russia China Twitter Stockholm United States Saudi Arabia Middle East 2018 2019 From Top Race Asia Billion

Recent Stories

"As if he met with Sharif brothers"

2 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 238 points ..

5 minutes ago

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air to restart flights from ..

12 minutes ago

Confident Froome trusts Tour de France safety meas ..

12 minutes ago

Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Att ..

12 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-1 ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.