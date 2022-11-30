Iran Weeks Away From Having Fissile Material for Nuclear Bomb - US Special Envoy

Iran is weeks away from enriching the fissile material needed to develop a nuclear weapon, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Iran is weeks away from enriching the fissile material needed to develop a nuclear weapon, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday.

"It's a tough question to answer, because there's how close they are to having fissile material enriched at weapons grade, and that is, as we've said, only a few weeks," Malley said during an interview with Foreign Policy, when asked how close Iran is to developing a nuclear weapon. "They're very close to having enough fissile material for a bomb. Weaponizing (the material), that takes longer, but it's much too close for comfort."

Malley said the situation is a result of choices made by the Iranian regime, as well as former US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Within approximately one month of taking office, the administration of current US President Joe Biden informed European partners involved in negotiations with Iran of its intent to resume talks on a return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA, Malley said.

However, talks have since stalled due to Tehran repeatedly adding new terms during negotiations, according to Malley.

Biden is prepared to use a military option to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon if other methods such as diplomacy and sanctions fail, Malley said.

