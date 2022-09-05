Iran Weighing Purchase of Russian Su-35 Jets - Air Force Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Tehran is considering purchasing the Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets, the commander of Iran's air forces, Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi, said on Monday.

"The purchase of Russian Su-35 fighter jets is on the agenda of the air forces...

and we hope to get the opportunity to purchase these fighters of the '4++' generation in the future," Vahedi was quoted as saying by Iran's Hamshahri newspaper.

The general added that Iran does not plan to purchase the Su-30 fighter jet models.

Russia's Su-35 fighter jets of the 4++ generation are the most advanced aircraft in operation, whose characteristics come close to fifth-generation fighters.