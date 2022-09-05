UrduPoint.com

Iran Weighing Purchase Of Russian Su-35 Jets - Air Force Commander

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Iran Weighing Purchase of Russian Su-35 Jets - Air Force Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Tehran is considering purchasing the Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets, the commander of Iran's air forces, Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi, said on Monday.

"The purchase of Russian Su-35 fighter jets is on the agenda of the air forces...

and we hope to get the opportunity to purchase these fighters of the '4++' generation in the future," Vahedi was quoted as saying by Iran's Hamshahri newspaper.

The general added that Iran does not plan to purchase the Su-30 fighter jet models.

Russia's Su-35 fighter jets of the 4++ generation are the most advanced aircraft in operation, whose characteristics come close to fifth-generation fighters.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Tehran

Recent Stories

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

2 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.