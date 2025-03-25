Open Menu

Iran Welcomes Agreement On Draft Peace Treaty Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran welcomes an agreement reached between the Republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the text of a historic peace treaty

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran welcomes an agreement reached between the Republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the text of a historic peace treaty.

Araqchi, who is in Yerevan on an official visit, said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Tuesday, that the Islamic Republic encouraged Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign the agreement as soon as possible.

That, he said, would greatly contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability, as well as economic development, in the region.

