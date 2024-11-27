Iran Welcomes End Of Israel 'aggression' In Lebanon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Iran welcomed the end of Israel's "aggression" in Lebanon, after a ceasefire came into force on Wednesday between Israel and Hezbollah.
Hailing the news of the end of Israel's "aggression against Lebanon", foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in a statement stressed Iran's "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance".
He also called on the international community to "exert effective pressure" on Israel to end the war in Gaza.
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From World
-
Opposition figures killed as Tanzania holds local election2 minutes ago
-
Lebanon PM says army to reinforce south after ceasefire12 minutes ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must speed up, chair warns22 minutes ago
-
Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold22 minutes ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must speed up, chair warns42 minutes ago
-
EasyJet annual profit rises 40% on package holidays52 minutes ago
-
New EU commission to get all clear with big push on defence and economy2 hours ago
-
Namibia votes with ruling party facing its toughest race yet2 hours ago
-
Malaysia drops corruption charges linked to 1MDB case against ex-PM Najib: lawyer2 hours ago
-
Adani Group says it lost nearly $55 bn as US charges sparked rout2 hours ago
-
Volkswagen says to sell operations in China's Xinjiang region2 hours ago
-
Spain govt defends flood action as it offers new aid3 hours ago