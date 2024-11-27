Open Menu

Iran Welcomes End Of Israel 'aggression' In Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Iran welcomes end of Israel 'aggression' in Lebanon

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Iran welcomed the end of Israel's "aggression" in Lebanon, after a ceasefire came into force on Wednesday between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hailing the news of the end of Israel's "aggression against Lebanon", foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in a statement stressed Iran's "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance".

He also called on the international community to "exert effective pressure" on Israel to end the war in Gaza.

