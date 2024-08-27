Iran Welcomes Expansion Of Ties With Kuwait At All Levels: FM
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a telephone conversation with Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Al Yahya said that Tehran welcomes the expansion of relations between the two countries in all dimensions.
The Kuwaiti foreign minister congratulated Araghchi on his appointment and wished him success in new responsibility.
In this conversation, Kuwaiti foreign minister pointed out the will of his country to continue the process of development and expansion of relations between Tehran and Kuwait, and emphasized the importance of continuing political dialogues between the two countries.
Araghchi while thanking Kuwaiti counterpart , emphasized that Tehran welcomes the expansion of relations between the two countries in all dimensions.
Referring to the complexity of developments in the West Asian region, he described the continuation of political consultations between the two countries as necessary and constructive.
