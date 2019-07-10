(@imziishan)

Iran welcomes the role of France in reducing tensions around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, and in preserving this agreement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic aide, Emmanuel Bonne, was sent to Tehran for two days of talks with Iranian leadership after the Islamic republic scaled up its uranium enrichment activities. On Wednesday, Bonne is expected to meet with Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran's National Security Council, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a bid to head off a nuclear crisis.

"Iran welcomes France's efforts under the nuclear program agreement and the responsibility to preserve the deal," Mousavi said, as quoted by the Islamic Republic news Agency.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced Monday that Iran had enriched uranium above the agreed 3.67 percent purity limit.

Iran promised to ramp up uranium enrichment even further unless European signatories to the deal shield the country from crippling US sanctions on its energy and banking sectors.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have repeatedly condemned Iran for being in breach of its obligations. However during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, over the weekend, Macron said that he would take steps to restart the nuclear talks by July 15.