Iran Welcomes Participation of States, Whose Citizens Died in Tehran Plane Crash, in Probe

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Iran welcomes possible participation of experts from the countries, whose citizens died in the Ukrainian International Airlines' plane crash near Tehran, in investigating the incident, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

"We welcome the participation of other countries, whose citizens died in this tragic incident, in the probe," Rabiei said on late Thursday in a statement posted in the government's Telegram channel.

He also called on the United States to refrain from disseminating false information about the incident.