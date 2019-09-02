(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Iran welcomes Russia's initiative on Persian Gulf security and is ready to sign a non-aggression pact with its neighbors, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled in late July, amid the US-Iranian tensions in the region, the Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region, proposing "renouncement of permanent deployment of troops of extra-regional states" in the Persian Gulf. The concept promotes multilateralism as the core of the new security system in the region.

"As for the Persian Gulf security, our stand is really close to the Russian stand. I believe security can be ensured through cooperation and synergy, not resilience ... We have heard [taken note of] Russia's initiative for regional security. We welcome the initiative ... We are also ready to sign a relevant agreement, a non-aggression pact with our neighbors in the Persian Gulf. So, we welcome Russia's concept ... and encourage our Russian friends to move further on the matter," Zarif said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.