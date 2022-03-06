UrduPoint.com

Iran Welcomes Saudi Crown Prince's Remarks On Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince's remarks on ties

Iran's foreign minister on Saturday appeared to welcome recent comments by Saudi Arabia's crown prince about relations between the two regional rivals as a sign of Riyadh's "desire" to restore severed ties

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Iran's foreign minister on Saturday appeared to welcome recent comments by Saudi Arabia's crown prince about relations between the two regional rivals as a sign of Riyadh's "desire" to restore severed ties.

"The recent remarks of a high-ranking Saudi official show their desire to establish bilateral relations with Iran, and we welcome that," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told state news agency IRNA.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told The Atlantic in an interview published on Thursday that his country and Iran were "neighbours forever".

"We cannot get rid of them, and they can't get rid of us," he said, according to a transcript issued by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"So it's better for both of us to work it out and to look for ways in which we can coexist," he added, expressing hope that "we can reach a position that's good for both countries".

In 2016, protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed revered Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Riyadh responded at the time by cutting ties with Tehran.

The two rivals have held four rounds of talks in Iraq since April aimed at improving relations.

"These talks created a good atmosphere and brought results, albeit small ones, and we are pleased that Saudi Arabia has taken the path of dialogue," Iran's top diplomat said.

"We have different views and approaches on some issues in the region, but the management of differences by the sides can serve the interests of the two nations," he added.

Shiite-majority Iran and the Sunni kingdom of Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflict zones across the region, including in Syria and Yemen.

Amir-Abdollahian said a solution to the seven-year-old Yemen war was "political and based on Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue, away from foreign interference".

Related Topics

Syria Iran Yemen Iraq Riyadh Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman April 2016 From Top

Recent Stories

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

1 minute ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

2 minutes ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

2 minutes ago
 Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's ..

Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's name during Ukraine applause

2 minutes ago
 Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclea ..

Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclear issues

60 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday

Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>