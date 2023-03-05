UrduPoint.com

Iran Will Allow IAEA To Conduct Verification, Monitoring Activities In Country - IAEA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Iran Will Allow IAEA to Conduct Verification, Monitoring Activities in Country - IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Iran will voluntarily allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct verification and monitoring activities in the country and will agree the modalities at a technical meeting in Tehran soon, the IAEA aid on Saturday.

"Iran, on a voluntary basis will allow the IAEA to implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities. Modalities will be agreed between the two sides in the course of a technical meeting which will take place soon in Tehran," the agency said in a joint statement with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The statement also said that Iran had expressed its readiness "to continue its cooperation and provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues."

Earlier this month, international atomic monitors in Iran reportedly found uranium enriched to 84% of purity, which is the highest level detected by inspectors in the country so far and almost enough for the production of nuclear weapons.

The AEOI has insisted that Iran's nuclear program continues to remain exclusively peaceful.

In 2015, Iran and China, France, Russia, the UK, the US plus Germany and the EU signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, which envisaged lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restricting the Iranian nuclear program. Under Donald Trump, the US withdrew from the deal, reimposing sanctions against Iran. The country reacted by reducing its obligations under the deal, including those concerning nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.

In December 2021, talks on the resumption of the JCPOA were resumed, however, a year later the progress on the deal became largely frozen.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France Trump Germany Tehran Progress United Kingdom December 2015 From

Recent Stories

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 s ..

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

33 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

33 minutes ago
 Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air ..

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air bridge

33 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

33 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

33 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.