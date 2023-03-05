Iran Will Allow IAEA to Conduct Verification, Monitoring Activities in Country - IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Iran will voluntarily allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct verification and monitoring activities in the country and will agree the modalities at a technical meeting in Tehran soon, the IAEA aid on Saturday.

"Iran, on a voluntary basis will allow the IAEA to implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities. Modalities will be agreed between the two sides in the course of a technical meeting which will take place soon in Tehran," the agency said in a joint statement with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The statement also said that Iran had expressed its readiness "to continue its cooperation and provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues."

Earlier this month, international atomic monitors in Iran reportedly found uranium enriched to 84% of purity, which is the highest level detected by inspectors in the country so far and almost enough for the production of nuclear weapons.

The AEOI has insisted that Iran's nuclear program continues to remain exclusively peaceful.

In 2015, Iran and China, France, Russia, the UK, the US plus Germany and the EU signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, which envisaged lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restricting the Iranian nuclear program. Under Donald Trump, the US withdrew from the deal, reimposing sanctions against Iran. The country reacted by reducing its obligations under the deal, including those concerning nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.

In December 2021, talks on the resumption of the JCPOA were resumed, however, a year later the progress on the deal became largely frozen.