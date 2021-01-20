Iran Will Comply With JCPOA Obligations If US Respects Commitments - Rouhani

Iran will implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if US President-elect Joe Biden resumes implementation of the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Iran will implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if US President-elect Joe Biden resumes implementation of the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, told a Senate panel that the US would reciprocate in kind to Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear deal and would later seek a broader agreement that would also cover the missile program.

"We expect those who will rise to power in the White House today to resume execution of the law, resume compliance with their obligations and resume effort, is it impossible, to get rid of all the black spots of the past four years, although some of them will forever remain in history.

They should return to international laws and resolutions, including the [UN Security Council's] Resolution 2231 [on JCPOA]. If they resume compliance, we will certainly give a positive answer," Rouhani told the Iranian government.

Iran is ready to "act in compliance with all of its obligations" if the US resumes implementation of the JCPOA, the Iranian leader assured.