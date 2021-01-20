UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Will Comply With JCPOA Obligations If US Respects Commitments - Rouhani

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:31 PM

Iran Will Comply With JCPOA Obligations If US Respects Commitments - Rouhani

Iran will implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if US President-elect Joe Biden resumes implementation of the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Iran will implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if US President-elect Joe Biden resumes implementation of the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, told a Senate panel that the US would reciprocate in kind to Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear deal and would later seek a broader agreement that would also cover the missile program.

"We expect those who will rise to power in the White House today to resume execution of the law, resume compliance with their obligations and resume effort, is it impossible, to get rid of all the black spots of the past four years, although some of them will forever remain in history.

They should return to international laws and resolutions, including the [UN Security Council's] Resolution 2231 [on JCPOA]. If they resume compliance, we will certainly give a positive answer," Rouhani told the Iranian government.

Iran is ready to "act in compliance with all of its obligations" if the US resumes implementation of the JCPOA, the Iranian leader assured.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Iran Nuclear White House All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PM to visit South Waziristan today

11 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump gets emotional on last day at White H ..

17 minutes ago

China's Zhou to compete in F3 Asian Championship

13 minutes ago

Majority of French Aged 15-30 Say COVID-19 Crisis ..

15 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

15 minutes ago

Digital Franchise Post Office network equipped wit ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.