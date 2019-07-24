Iran Will Not Allow Disorder in Strait of Hormuz While Not Seeking Escalation - Rouhani

Iran will not allow any country to create a turmoil in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, while it does not seek military confrontation in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Iran will not allow any country to create a turmoil in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, while it does not seek military confrontation in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

'We will not allow anyone to a bring disorder to the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, but anyway we do not seek escalation and military confrontation," Rouhani said, as quoted on his official website.

The Iranian president stressed that the Strait of Hormuz was not a platform for "playing with international regulations."

Rouhani also praised the recent Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' seizure of the UK oil tanker Stena Impero as a professional operation.