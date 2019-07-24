UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Will Not Allow Disorder In Strait Of Hormuz While Not Seeking Escalation - Rouhani

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:51 PM

Iran Will Not Allow Disorder in Strait of Hormuz While Not Seeking Escalation - Rouhani

Iran will not allow any country to create a turmoil in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, while it does not seek military confrontation in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Iran will not allow any country to create a turmoil in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, while it does not seek military confrontation in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

'We will not allow anyone to a bring disorder to the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, but anyway we do not seek escalation and military confrontation," Rouhani said, as quoted on his official website.

The Iranian president stressed that the Strait of Hormuz was not a platform for "playing with international regulations."

Rouhani also praised the recent Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' seizure of the UK oil tanker Stena Impero as a professional operation.

Related Topics

UK Iran Oil

Recent Stories

China eyes high-tech army, says US undermines glob ..

33 seconds ago

Mexico City rescue 150 migrants smuggled in traile ..

34 seconds ago

Steady drilling activities in progress to assess B ..

38 seconds ago

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

13 minutes ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

16 minutes ago

Ehsaas Program's entire agenda on women' welfare: ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.