MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday said that Iran will not allow for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to become a tool for manipulation and will fight to preserve international agreements.

"We will not allow this atomic agency [IAEA] to become a tool for manipulation and we will continue to resist those powers that want to destroy international agreements," Zarif said at a news conference in Moscow after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Zarif also thanked Russia for its efforts to improve cooperation between Tehran and the atomic agency.

"We are grateful to the actions and the measures taken by Russia to improve cooperation between Iran and the IAEA," Zarif said.

The two diplomats met in Moscow as part of Zarif's first official trip out of Iran after the coronavirus pandemic. Zarif had met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu the previous day.

The IAEA has been at the center of US accusations against Iran for allegedly violating the terms of the nuclear deal, despite repeated international assurance that the country was compliant. Iran has subsequently begun denying the agency access to its nuclear sites.