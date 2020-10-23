Iran Will Not Enter Arms Race After Embargo Lift - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Iran is not going to enter the regional arms race after the lifting of the United Nations Security Council's embargo, but it will prioritize reasonable defense needs, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik in an interview.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has no intention to enter the regional arms race and does not nurture relevant plans. We will be acting when we think it is necessary to do so, we will be guided by our reasonable defense needs," Jalali said, when asked what kinds of weapons Iran was ready to export and if it was discussing weapons purchase with foreign countries.