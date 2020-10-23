UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Will Not Enter Arms Race After Embargo Lift - Ambassador To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Iran Will Not Enter Arms Race After Embargo Lift - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Iran is not going to enter the regional arms race after the lifting of the United Nations Security Council's embargo, but it will prioritize reasonable defense needs, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik in an interview.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has no intention to enter the regional arms race and does not nurture relevant plans. We will be acting when we think it is necessary to do so, we will be guided by our reasonable defense needs," Jalali said, when asked what kinds of weapons Iran was ready to export and if it was discussing weapons purchase with foreign countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Russia Race

Recent Stories

PTA Asks Twitter to Take Immediate Action against ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 23, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

10 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

10 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.