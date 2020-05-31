Iran Will Not Give Ukraine Black Boxes From Crashed Airliner - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Iran will not hand over the flight recorders retrieved from a crashed Ukrainian passenger plane to Kiev, media reported Sunday.

An Iranian news agency, ISNA, said that Ukraine was too slow in responding to Iran's offer to give it the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder.

The devices will be sent to a third country, which will likely be France.

The Ukraine International Airlines' flight to Kiev with 176 people aboard crashed on January 8 shortly after takeoff in Tehran. No one survived. Iran initially blamed the crash on a technical failure but eventually admitted to having shot the jet down by mistake.