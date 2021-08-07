UrduPoint.com

Iran Will Not Hesitate To Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:24 AM

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envoy to UN

Tehran will not hesitate to defend itself and secure its national interests in light of Israel threatening to strike the Islamic Republic over its alleged involvement in the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker, Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative the United Nations Zahra Ershadi said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Tehran will not hesitate to defend itself and secure its national interests in light of Israel threatening to strike the Islamic Republic over its alleged involvement in the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker, Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative the United Nations Zahra Ershadi said on Friday.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said his country was ready to use force against Iran after it attacked the tanker in the Arabian Sea.

"Iran warns against any such adventurism and miscalculations. Yet, Iran will not hesitate to defend itself and secure its national interests," Ershadi said in a statement.

Ershadi also "categorically" rejected the accusations made by Israel that Iran bears responsibility for the attack on the oil tanker.

