UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Will Not Negotiate With US Under Pressure - President Rouhani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Iran Will Not Negotiate With US Under Pressure - President Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Tehran will not negotiate with the United States under pressure, Washington must first lift the sanctions and reinstate its commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

"If the United States returns to the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions, they can negotiate within the P5+1 group. Until this happens, there will be no opportunity for negotiations," Rouhani said during a press conference broadcast on Iranian television.

He also touched on security in the middle East, indicating that Tehran is interested in a stable region, for which the Iran-sponsored Hormuz Peace Initiative has been proposed. According to him, security in the region cannot be ensured without Iran.

The JCPOA, often referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by Iran, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the United States.

However, in May 2018, the United States pulled out of the agreement, which aimed to curb Iran's nuclear activity, and re-introduced sanctions against Tehran - a move that triggered criticism from European countries.

Iran started to gradually reduce its JCPOA commitments in May 2019. In January of this year, the country's government announced that it was discontinuing all remaining obligations under JCPOA. However, Tehran said it was ready to return to fulfilling its obligations if sanctions were lifted and was going to continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Germany, France and the United Kingdom have threatened to trigger the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism in order to press Iran to respect its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear Threatened France Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States Middle East January May Sunday 2015 2018 2019 TV All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

21 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flying to In ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Professional Championshi ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.