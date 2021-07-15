UrduPoint.com
Iran Will Not Return To Nuclear Talks Until Formation Of New Government ” Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:20 AM

Iran Will Not Return to Nuclear Talks Until Formation of New Government ” Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) OSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) ” Iran will not return to the talks on the resumption of the nuclear deal until the start of the work of a new government that will be formed by President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, media reported.

The exact date of the resumption of the negotiations is unknown but that will happen after Raisi's inauguration, scheduled for August 5, The Washington Post reported citing US officials.

US officials are reportedly showing impatience with the course of the talks, stressing that they could not last indefinitely, especially amid the expansion of the Iran nuclear program.

The sixth round of the discussions on the restoration of the nuclear deal, which also entails the return of the United States to the treaty, ended on June 20. Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that while over 90% of the work has been done, there are still sensitive topics to be discussed, including Washington's commitments under the deal.

