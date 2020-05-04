UrduPoint.com
Iran Will Oppose Any UN Security Council Plans To Extend Arms Embargo - Foreign Ministry

Iran will oppose any efforts by the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Iran will oppose any efforts by the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

"We hope that this does not take place, we think that it won't, but if it does, Iran will respond in a proper and decisive manner," Mousavi was quoted by the Fars news agency as saying in response to a question regarding Washington's plans to push for an extension of the arms embargo.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that the arms embargo on Iran is part of a set of special measures, put into force for five years, that expire in October.

Ryabkov stated that there cannot be any deviation from this plan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged that Washington will do everything in its power to extend the punitive measures placed on Tehran.

The US has enforced a policy of so-called maximum pressure on Iran since 2018 when the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal reached between Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union in 2015.

