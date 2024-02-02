Open Menu

Iran Will 'respond Firmly' To Attack: President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Iran will 'respond firmly' to attack: president

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a stern warning Friday against any possible attack by the United States in retaliation for a strike that killed three American troops in Jordan

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a stern warning Friday against any possible attack by the United States in retaliation for a strike that killed three American troops in Jordan.

"We have said many times that we will not be the initiator of any war, but if a country, a cruel force wants to bully, the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond firmly," Raisi said during a visit to a Gulf naval base operated by the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran's "military power in the region was not and is not a threat to any country," but a source of security that countries in the region can rely on and trust, he said as he toured the base in Bandar Abbas.

"Today, the enemy has no ability to do anything against us; because they know that our forces are powerful and capable."

The death of the American soldiers in a drone strike at a base in Jordan on Sunday marked the first US military losses to hostile fire in the region since the war broke out on October 7.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Iran Visit United States October Sunday

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

13 minutes ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

14 minutes ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

14 minutes ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

17 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

17 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

17 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

17 minutes ago
 Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election secu ..

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

16 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

16 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World