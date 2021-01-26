UrduPoint.com
Iran Will Return To Full Compliance With JCPOA If US Lifts Sanctions - Javad Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:56 PM

Ehran will resume full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if Washington lifts sanctions that currently hinder Iran's cooperation with foreign countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Tehran will resume full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if Washington lifts sanctions that currently hinder Iran's cooperation with foreign countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"The US should stop its sanctions pressure, there should be no obstacles on the way to our cooperation with other countries.

If these problems are solved, then we will come back to comply fully with the JCPOA. We will welcome the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] inspectors just as the protocol says ... We will be ready to return to full compliance. That is something that has been said by our leader, the supreme leader. If the United States remove sanctions we will come back to comply with the agreement in full," Zarif said at a press conference, held after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

