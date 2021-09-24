Iran Will Return to Negotiations on JCPOA Very Soon - Foreign Minister

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Iran will very soon return to negotiations on a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters.

"In the last few months we haven't seen a yota of positive action by the US administration.

However, the Islamic Republic of Iran will return to the table of negotiations. We are reviewing Vienna negotiation files and very soon Iran's negotiotions with 4+1 countries will recommence," Amir-Abdollahian said.