Iran Will Take Revenge on Israel for Natanz Attack - Foreign Ministry Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Tehran will timely take revenge on Israel for the attack on the Natanz nuclear plant, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Monday.

"Iran will take revenge on the Israeli regime for the latest attack at the right time," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by Press tv broadcaster.

The foreign ministry's spokesman qualified the attack as "an act of nuclear terrorism on Iranian soil."

Iran will replace the damaged uranium enrichment centrifuges with more advanced ones, Khatibzadeh added.