Iran Woos Foreign Investors With Residency Incentives

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:52 PM

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ):The Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday offers residency status to foreign investors according to state TV.

The Iranian government approved on Sunday to allow foreigners to settle in the country for five years if they make an investment of more than 250 thousand euros or its equivalent in other foreign currencies, the report said.

Investments that are eligible for the residency permit are not limited to manufacturing activities, but making bank deposits or investments in bonds or housing sector would also be regarded for the residency opportunity.

The Iranian decision seeks to facilitate Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) amid the mounting sanctions pressures by the United States.

