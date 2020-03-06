UrduPoint.com
Iran Working Closely With WHO To Stem COVID-19 Outbreak - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Iran Working Closely With WHO to Stem COVID-19 Outbreak - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iranian authorities maintain close cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) as they continue their efforts to respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Iranian authorities maintain close cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) as they continue their efforts to respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

On Monday, a WHO support team arrived in Iran to help the nation tackle its outbreak, which is the biggest in the middle East. Earlier, several countries, including Russia, expressed readiness to lend a helping hand.

"We're closely engaged w/ @WHO to battle #COVID19 in Iran & ensure proper care for those infected," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The diplomat noted that Iran had introduced "strict" preventive measures, including a screening at airports, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He also called for more active cooperation in the fight against the epidemic.

"Global & regional coop imperative. We either win together or lose together," he said.

As of Thursday, Iran has confirmed 3,513 coronavirus cases, including 107 deaths.

