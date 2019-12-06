Iran Working On Nuclear-capable Missiles: European Powers
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:00 AM
Britain, France and Germany have accused Iran of developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in a letter dismissed by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday as a "desperate falsehood"
UN ambassadors for the three countries said in the letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Iran's actions were "inconsistent" with the UN resolution enshrining a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.