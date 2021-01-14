UrduPoint.com
Iran Working On Uranium Metal Production - Permanent Representative In Vienna

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Tehran has begun work on the production of uranium metal, Iranian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said.

"R&D activities related to the design of an improved type of fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor started. Natural uranium will be used to produce uranium metal in the first stage," Abadi wrote on Twitter.

The nuclear deal assumes that Iran will not produce uranium metal.

In early December 2020, Iran ratified the law "Strategic measure to lift sanctions," initiated by parliament, which obliged the authorities to start production of highly enriched uranium (from 20 percent) and use more powerful centrifuges that go beyond the provisions of the nuclear deal. Other provisions include the operation of the uranium metal production plant in Isfahan.

