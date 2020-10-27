UrduPoint.com
Iran Would Welcome US' Return To JCPOA Regardless Of Who Is In Power - Gov't Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Tehran would welcome Washington's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Tehran would welcome Washington's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.

The election, in which US President Donald Trump is facing off Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is set for November 3. Early voting has already started in some states.

"It does not matter to us who will become the president of the United States. It does not matter to us which president will decide to return to the nuclear deal and stop preventing others from fulfilling their obligations. We will welcome the decision of any president who accepts it," Rabiei said during a briefing.

The spokesman added that Washington, after its potential return to the deal, would need to "answer" for the damage suffered by Iran after the United States abandoned the JCPOA and make additional commitments to eliminate the possibility of another withdrawal.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the United States, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

