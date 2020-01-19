UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Yet To Decide On Sending Black Boxes From Downed Ukrainian Plane Abroad - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Iran Yet to Decide on Sending Black Boxes From Downed Ukrainian Plane Abroad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The head of Iran's civil aviation investigative authority, Hassan Rezaeifar, said on Sunday that Iran was independently decoding the flight data recorders from the downed Ukrainian plane and that Tehran has not yet decided whether the black boxes would be sent abroad, the country's official news agency IRNA reported.

"We are trying to decypher the black boxes here in Iran; otherwise, our options are Ukraine and France, but no decision has been taken so far to send them to another country," the media outlet quoted Rezaeifar as saying.

Last week, the Iranian aviation official said that the flight recorders would be sent to a third country as Iran itself lacked the technology to decode the device's data. On Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, gave him assurances that the black boxes of the downed Boeing 737-800 would be sent to Ukraine.

Rezaeifar added that should the Ukrainian specialists fail to decode data from the flight recorders, the devices will be sent to France, a country with which Iran has an agreement that regulates downloading of data from black boxes.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8. All 176 people on board were killed. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched airstrikes against US bases in neighboring Iraq. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a retaliatory strike from the US.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Iran Iraq France Tehran January Sunday Media All From Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

1 hour ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Universityâ€™s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

2 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

2 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.