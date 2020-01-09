UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Yet To Decide On Sending Crashed Ukrainian Plane's Black Box Abroad - Civil Aviation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Iran Yet to Decide on Sending Crashed Ukrainian Plane's Black Box Abroad - Civil Aviation

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Iranian authorities have not decided yet as to whether a black box from the crashed Ukrainian passenger plane is to be sent abroad for deciphering, Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The tragic crash involved a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800, bound for Kiev, and happened on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after take-off. All 176 people on board were killed.

"At the moment we cannot say whether we are able to decipher the black box's data to find out the reason behind the accident. I do not know if in the future we have to send the black box abroad for decoding," Jafarzadeh said.

Iranian specialists are currently working to decipher the box's data and everything will depend on whether they decipher it in full or only in parts.

"Deciphering data from a black box is a prerogative of the state, on which territory a plane crash took place," the spokesman stressed.

He added that the states that lost their citizens in the crash, as well as the country of the plane's proprietor, could assist in the decoding process.

"In that regard we have invited a group from Ukraine to assist [us] in finding out the reason behind the accident. They have already begun working with the Iranian investigators," Jafarzadeh said.

According to him, it is premature to speculate about the accident.

"We cannot say whether it is a technical malfunction or something else until the outcome of the investigation," he stated.

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has already listed several possible reasons behind the incident, including an attack by an anti-aircraft missile, an explosion resulting from a terror attack, and an engine explosion due to a technical malfunction.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Ukraine Iran Tehran Kiev All From Airport

Recent Stories

US Pullout From Afghanistan Not Related to Peace P ..

1 second ago

Increased PM2.5 poses potential health risk amid p ..

3 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia Condemns Iran's Attacks on US Bases a ..

4 seconds ago

Israel Warns Against Iran's Aggression, Ready to P ..

7 seconds ago

Lahore High Court adjourns Musharraf's plea till J ..

5 minutes ago

EgyptAir to Resume Flights to Baghdad on Saturday ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.