Iran, Zimbabwe Sign Agreements On Cooperation In Technologies, Agriculture - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Tehran and Harare signed agreements on cooperation in employment, labor safety, higher education, scientific research, science and technologies as well as agriculture during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Zimbabwe as part of his current African tour, Nour News agency reported on Thursday

The agreements were formally signed by high-ranking Iranian and Zimbabwean officials in the presence of both countries' presidents, the news agency reported.

Raisi is Iran's first president to visit Africa in the last 11 years. Earlier this week, he also visited Kenya and Uganda, where he signed memoranda on cooperation in agriculture and machine production.

Jafar Ghanadbashi, an Iranian expert on Africa and the middle East, told Sputnik earlier this month that Iran's current strategy is to expand ties with Africa in order to enter new commodity markets. Iran plans to export oil and petrochemical products, construction equipment, electronics and domestic appliances to Africa as well as to render engineering and technical services in building dams, roads, bridges and oil refining factories, he said. In addition, Iran is interested in ex-territorial farming of grain for cattle food in Africa since in some countries crops can be harvested throughout the year, the expert said.

