Iranian Actor Harirchian Dies At 92
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Veteran Iranian comedian and theater, cinema and television actor, Hushang Harirchian, has passed away at the age of 92.
Born in Isfahan on August 11, 1932, Harirchiyan started his career with theater in Isfahan, and in 1948, he starred for the first time in a television film.
Since then, he has acted in many films and series such as The Wind Carpet (directed by Kamal Tabrizi), A Little Kiss (directed by Bahman Farmanara), The Chef (directed by Mohammad-Reza Honarmand), and 2 Sisters (directed by Mohammad Banki).
He contracted the coronavirus in 2020 and recovered after a while.
He has collaborated with many artists such as Ali Hatami, Soroush Sehhat, Mohammad Reza Golzar, Danial Hajibarat, Behnam Tashakkor and Elnaz Shakerdoost.
