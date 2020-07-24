Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss Herat-Khaf Railroad Project - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:41 PM

A joint committee containing officials from Iran and Afghanistan has convened to discuss the need to complete the Herat-Khaf railroad, which will connect the two countries, an official at the Herat governor's office told Iran's state-owned IRNA agency on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A joint committee containing officials from Iran and Afghanistan has convened to discuss the need to complete the Herat-Khaf railroad, which will connect the two countries, an official at the Herat governor's office told Iran's state-owned IRNA agency on Friday.

The committee has convened after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called for the project, which will improve transit between the two countries, to be accelerated, Jilani Farhad told the agency.

The agency also cited Vahid Ghatali, the governor of Herat, who praised Iranian efforts to contribute to the construction of the railroad on Afghan soil.

The Iranian portions of the 119-mile railroad have already been constructed, the agency said.

In December, Afghanistan's Pajhwok news agency reported that an agreement to construct the fourth section of the railroad, a 26-mile piece of track that passes through Herat province, was signed at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

On July 4, Iran's Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami announced that the railroad will become operational by 2021.

Eslami this past November announced the creation of the joint committee featuring Iranian and Afghan officials for the purpose of discussing mutual projects in the border regions between the two countries.

