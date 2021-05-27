UrduPoint.com
Iranian Agriculture Minister Arrives In Moscow To Discuss Strengthening Of Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Iranian Agriculture Minister Arrives in Moscow to Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Iranian Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi arrived in Moscow to discuss enhancing cooperation in the agrarian sphere, the Iranian embassy in Russia said on Thursday.

"During the visit, the parties will study the ways of increasing cooperation in agriculture, including the opportunities to develop the trade of agricultural and food products," the statement said.

The minister will meet with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Patrushev and fisheries chief Ilya Shestakov. The Iranian official will also visit agricultural research centers.

Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Russia, confirmed that both countries have increased bilateral agricultural trade in recent years.

More Stories From World

