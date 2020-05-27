UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Ambassador Denies Tehran Transporting Gold Out Of Venezuela

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Iranian Ambassador Denies Tehran Transporting Gold Out of Venezuela

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojatollah Soltani on Tuesday denied allegations of Iran moving Venezuelan gold as a payment for energy resources.

Earlier in the month, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran's Mahan Air airline of smuggling nine tons of gold out of Venezuela.

"The information about transportation of nine tons of gold from Venezuela to Iran in exchange for energy is 100 percent untruth, as there are other clearing methods - exporting oil in return for goods, food, coffee, cacao, and multiple other products," Soltani said in an interview with Al-Alam tv channel.

As of now, two Iranian oil tankers have already arrived in Venezuela, the first ones out of a total of five.

One of them has brought not only oil but also equipment for oil production and refining.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Oil Venezuela Gold TV From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

2 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

4 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

6 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

8 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.